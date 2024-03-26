Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, gearing up for his streaming show The Great Indian Kapil Show with fellow comic artiste Kapil Sharma, shared that his public spat with Kapil was a publicity stunt. Sunil spoke to the media on Tuesday on the sets of his show, and poked fun at the fight between him and Kapil, which took the entertainment industry by storm six years ago. The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Series Online!

Sunil told the media in jest that back then, streaming platforms were making in-roads in the country so he and Kapil thought about what they could do to give the television content an edge or better to hop on the OTT bandwagon. He joked: "Us time pe Netflix India mein naya naya aaya tha toh humko laga ki television ki audience ko baandh ke rakhne ke liye kuch karna padega (Netflix had just entered in India back then. So, Kapil and I thought that we gotta do something to hold our television audience".

"That's how we came up with that idea of a fight as a publicity stunt," Sunil said, unable to contain his laughter at the invented story. The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix on March 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).