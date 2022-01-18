Ahead of its trailer release today (January 18), Disney+ Hotstar shared a quick glimpse of its upcoming series titled The Great Indian Murder. The murder mystery, adapted from Vikas Swarup's book 'Six Suspects' and based in part on the Jessica Lall murder case that rocked the country in the late 1990s, is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

Waiting to know what Vicky did, Rai-ght? 🔪 Stay tuned for #HotstarSpecials #TheGreatIndianMurder - trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3dXUGxGNy0 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)