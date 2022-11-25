With The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 25, many are wondering at what time the special will drop on the streaming service. Well, considering that Disney+ Hotstar releases usually drop at around 01:30pm IST time, you can begin streaming the Marvel special then. Directed by James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special stars Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and more. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About James Gunn's Disney+ Marvel Presentation!

