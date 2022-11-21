The Guardians of the Galaxy are all set to return in their own holiday special this Friday! From the mind of James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special sees our favourite heroes come back to Earth in this prelude to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn's Marvel Presentation Receives Positive Reactions, Call it 'Heartfelt' and 'Hilarious'.

With the entire cast returning back, this special will surely lead into the upcoming finale of the Guardians and possibly take us on an emotional and hilarious journey that James Gunn has become so well known for. So, let's take take a look at what The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is all about and what can we expect from Marvel Studios' second special presentation.

Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will see our favourite cast members return. Chris Pratt (Star lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin) are set to appear. In a special appearance, the presentation will also feature Kevin Bacon as himself.

Plot

The special will see the Guardians return to Earth. With Peter Quill having his mood down due to the leaving of Gamora; Drax and Mantis try to cheer him up by bringing Peter the best present ever for Christmas.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 25, 2022. However, to watch it you will require a valid Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Netizens React to Kevin Bacon's MCU Debut in James Gunn's Marvel Special, Happy to See Star-Lord Potentially Meet His Idol!

Review

The reviews for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special aren't out yet. As soon as the reviews are out, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).