During CCXP 2022, we finally got a reveal for when we can expect The Mandalorian Season Three to drop on Disney+. The Pedro Pascal-starrer is set to return on March 1, 2023, as him and Grogu take on new adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Alongside the release date, we got a new look at the duo too from the upcoming season too. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu Seek Old Allies and Meet New Foes, Babu Frik Returns in This Star Wars Spinoff (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

