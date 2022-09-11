The first trailer of The Mandalorian Season 3 has been revealed at D23 Expo, and it is quite something. The new season shows the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu, as Din now has to face the consequences of breaking the Mandalorian rules and seek out his past. The trailer reveals familiar and new faces, but the one that will leave most Star Wars fans excited would be the glimpse of Babu Frik. The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Wants To Be a Dad After Starring Opposite 'Baby Yoda'.

Watch the Trailer:

