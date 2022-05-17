Yesterday Netflix released the teaser for its upcoming Geeked Weekend and it offered us new looks at many of its upcoming shows. One of those was The Sandman and it offered us brand new looks at Tom Sturrdige's Dream and Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer. From writer Neil Gaiman and based on the DC comic series of the same name written by him, The Sandman will stream exclusively on Netflix. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Confirms Netflix's DC Show is in Final Stages of Production!

Check Out The Stills Below:

First look at Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie in Netflix’s ‘THE SANDMAN’ series. pic.twitter.com/y8IrBD0y9K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2022

