Netflix has surprisingly dropped a two-part bonus episode of their recent hit The Sandman. Focusing on the stories of 'Calliope and A Dream of a Thousand Cats', the two-parter is now available for streaming on Netflix. The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance and more, and is based on the hit DC comic book of the same name. The Sandman Series Review: Neil Gaiman’s Classic DC Comic Book Is Honoured Faithfully By a Dreamy Performance From Tom Sturridge! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

Surprise! A two-part bonus episode of The Sandman — based on the stories Calliope and A Dream of a Thousand Cats — is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/3MBoJAZHuT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2022

