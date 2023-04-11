The official trailer of Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is finally out! Starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, the web series follows an impossible love story of dentist and a vampire, which leads to war between human and vampire world. Directed by Pratim D Gupta, the show is slated to stream on Netflix from April 20. Tooth Pari-When Love Bites: Shantanu Maheshwari on Working with Tanya Maniktala, Says ’She Is Incredibly Easy and Fun to Work With'.

Watch Tooth Pari Trailer:

