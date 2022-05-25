Urfi Javed has slammed singer Rahul Vaidya and have tagged him a 'sexist hypocrite'. The Bigg Boss OTT star called out RKV for his recently released song "Naughty Balan" where he romances Nyra Banerjee. For the unaware, earlier, Rahul had made news for his nudity in the name of fashion comment, which many thought was about Urfi. Rahul Vaidya Tweets People Will 'Start Posting Nudes in Name of Fashion', We Wonder Who He is Trolling Here.

Check It Out:

#UrfiJaved gave it back to #RahulVaidya who had talked about people posting nudes in the name of fashion "Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself & wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people!You're a sex¡st hypocr¡te! pic.twitter.com/iVASw2jOcA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 25, 2022

