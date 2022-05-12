Popular singer and Bigg Boss fame, Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter today (May 12) and trolled an unknown celebrity along with sharing a gyaan. He mentioned how his wife, Disha Parmar, sent him a picture on Instagram which made him think that in the coming years nudity will be equal to fashion or trend. Well, we wonder who he's hinting at? Rahul Vaidya Receives Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Wifey Disha Parmar (See Pics).

I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 11, 2022

