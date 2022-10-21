TV actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16 and sent shockwaves in the industry. However, she left a suicide note accusing her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife for her death. Now, days after her demise, a new report online reads that Vaishali's family have fulfilled her wish before funeral. "Vaishali loved her eyes and often used to say that she would like to donate her eyes after her death," Vaishali's brother told a portal. Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: Prime Accused Rahul Navlani Arrested in Indore.

View Tweet:

Vaishali Takkar's family fulfills her last desire of donating her eyes#VaishaliTakkar https://t.co/8TXsViPhWY — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)