Vaishnavi Dhanraj is popularly known for portraying the character of Inspector Tasha on the show CID. The actress has alleged assault by her family. A video obtained by an entertainment portal showcases Vaishnavi at the Kashimira (Mira Road) police station in an injured state. She has sought for help from the media and colleagues. She states, “I really need help right now.” The actress continues saying, “I’ve been abused by my family and I’ve been hit very badly.” She has even appealed for ‘Help’ via her Insta Story. Flora Saini Reveals Horrifying Details of Physical Abuse From Ex Gaurang Doshi, Alleges He Punched Her Private Parts.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj Alleges Abuse By Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

The Actress Urges For Help

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@vaishnavidhanraj)

