Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Friday made several announcements in the state assembly. While making a slew of announcements, N Rangaswamy said that all women in the state can travel in government buses for free. "Financial support for widows has been increased to Rs 3000," N Rangaswamy announced. Puducherry Rains: Two-Day Holiday Declared For All Educational Institutions Due To Heavy Rainfall.

