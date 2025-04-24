Dominique McShain, a 21-year-old TikTok star passed away a year after being diagnosed with terminal colon cancer, according to People. In the weeks leading up to her passing, the social media influencer, who openly chronicled her cancer journey to raise awareness, shared an emotional message she referred to as her ‘final update.’ In her heartfelt Instagram post, Dominique revealed she had transitioned into end-of-life care. “About five days ago, I was given a prognosis of only a few days to a few weeks left to live. My liver is deteriorating quickly, causing jaundice and the cancer has become extremely aggressive. As a result, I’ve had to stop all forms of treatment including the chemotherapy I’ve been undergoing for the past seven months. She wrote ,“My life may be short, but I genuinely think I’ve squeezed every bit out of it." 5% of US Cancers May Be Caused by Medical Imaging Radiation.

Dominique McShain's Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique McShain (@dominiquemcshain)

