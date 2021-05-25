Yuvika Chaudhary has been trending since yesterday for her Vlog on her YouTube channel. She called herself 'Bhangi' which is a casteist slur. Many including her fans slammed her for using the word which is considered derogatory towards the community. The actress has since then been apologising everywhere. She tweeted about how much she regrets the mistake, then it was put up on Instagram as well and now, she has posted a video where she is asking people for forgiveness because she didn't know the meaning of the word.

Check out Yuvika's new post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)