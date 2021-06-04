Rejoice! As Zaroon and Kashaf's romantic saga is back to Indian television. Zindagi Gulzar Hai, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed is all set to re-run on Zee TV from this weekend i.e June 5. The show, which first aired in India on the Zindagi channel is back on popular demand.

Check it Out:

Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a ❣️, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed pic.twitter.com/VbNcQVPedH — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) June 3, 2021

