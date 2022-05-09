Singer Camila Cabello is all set to perform live at UEFA Champions League 2022 final opening ceremony. She will perform on May 28, 2022 before the final match between Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Camila took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video to announce the exciting update. Saturday Night Live: Camila Cabello and Willow Smith Arrive for Their Live Performance of Psychofreak.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

