Kollywood's most romantic couple Suriya Sivakumar and Jyothika Saravanan took a trip and shared beautiful pictures of the two of them. The couple first met on the sets of Kaakha Kaakha and that is where they first fell in love. After the film was released, the two were engaged. Dhanush Wishes Thalapathy Vijay With A Sweet Note On His 48th Birthday.

View tweet below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)