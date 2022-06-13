AR Rahman hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman in Chennai for which Abdu Rozik was also seen in attendance. A video from the function shows the Tajik singer singing “Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega” with the legendary music composer-singer watching him closely. The video has gone viral across social media platforms. AR Rahman Takes Selfie With Internet Sensation Abdu Rozik, Son AR Ameen Also Part of the Pic!

Abdu Rozik And AR Rahman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

