Vikram Gokhale is popularly known for his roles in Hindi and Marathi films. As per a report in the FPJ, the veteran actor has been admitted to a hospital in Pune. He was reportedly hospitalised almost 15 days ago and his health condition is critical. The reason behind his hospitalisation is not known yet. Sunil Shende Dies: Veteran Marathi Actor Was Known for His Role in Shah Rukh Khan’s TV Show Circus.

Vikram Gokhale Health

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)