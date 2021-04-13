Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, popularly known for being a part of the National Award-winning Marathi film Court, died on Tuesday (April 13) due to COVID-19 related complications, director Chaitanya Tamhane confirmed. "It's true. He passed away at around 3 AM in the hospital. He had COVID-19 and was on ventilator. It's an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in," Tamhane told PTI.

#ViraSathidar, the activist poet in #ChaitanyaTamhane’s #Court (he was a poet and activist in real life as well) has died due to Covid. In his honor we should all watch #Court again. pic.twitter.com/whM9RQgrbI — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 13, 2021

