BookMyShow, the online entertainment ticketing platform, had been accused of delisting comedian Kunal Kamra from its website, allegedly to prevent him from booking venues for future shows through their service. This move was reportedly made under political pressure from Maharashtra, following the release of a parody song by Kamra that allegedly mocked Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister. BookMyShow has now issued a statement regarding the allegations. However, rather than directly addressing the claims, the company simply stated: "We do not restrict any artist from selling their show on our website, should they choose to do so." The statement also added that "the content of the performance is solely at the discretion of the performer or the organiser and does not bear any representation of our views." ‘Do Not Delist Me’: Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra Writes Open Letter to BookMyShow, Requests To Share Contact of Audiences From His Shows.

BookMyShow Statement

Kunal Kamra's Reaction

