Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of the flags of Pakistan and Turkey, officials confirmed. The breach came ahead of India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan later in the day. The hackers reportedly live-streamed visuals featuring photographs of the two countries, raising security concerns. Authorities immediately alerted the cyber crime police, and the team managing Shinde’s account quickly regained control. The account was restored within 30 to 45 minutes, and officials are now investigating the source and intent behind the hack. Eknath Shinde Reacts As Manikrao Kokate Gets Sports Ministry After Rummy Row in Maharashtra Assembly, Says ‘Decision by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar’.

🚨 Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s X account hacked just hours before the #INDvsPAK clash. Hackers posted Pakistan & Turkey flags — cyber police stepped in, account restored in 45 mins.#hackedaccount @mieknathshinde @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Le8BMytBcC — Iqbal (@IqbalForIndia) September 21, 2025

