On March 15, Zayn unveiled his new single "What I Am", which is a part of his upcoming album "Under The Stairs", which will be out on May 17. The 31-year-old singer, now in a recent interview, revealed that he would like to collaborate with Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus for a song. In an audio clip surfacing online from the interview, Zayn could be heard saying, " I'd like to do a collaboration with her. I like her recent music a lot, it's crazy. She's got a sick voice. I think we could do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like" Zayn then added, "So Miley, if you hear this and you're interested, I'm here, let's do something." Zayn Malik Teases New Album, ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ Hitmaker Shares Exciting News on Insta! (Watch Video).

