Zayn Malik recently dropped some exciting updates for his fans. The former One Direction member has finally revealed that he will release a new album soon. The former One Direction member shared the news on his social media. Taking to his Instagram handle on March 5, Zayn posted a video revealing his plans for the new album. "I think the intention behind this album is fully for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being," Zayn said in the clip. The video further featured a snippet of what appears to be the album's lead single. Zayn Malik Allegedly Asked for Threesome 40 Times, TikTok User Claims.

Check Out Zayn Malik’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

