As the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline approaches today, July 31, taxpayers have been rushing to submit their returns on the last date. According to statistics, over 11 lakh ITRs have been filed until 12 noon on the final day. The total number of ITRs filed has reached an impressive 6.13 crore as of yesterday, July 30. In the last hour alone, 3.39 lakh ITRs were filed, indicating a last-minute surge in submissions. To help ease the process, the Income Tax Department offers assistance through orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in to facilitate the filing process. ITR Filing Last Date 2023: No Extension for Income Tax Return Filing Due Date, Penalties and Loss of Benefits if You Miss Deadline.

 Over 11 Lakh Tax Returns Submitted Till Noon on Last Day

