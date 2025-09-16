The Income Tax Department has extended the Income Tax returns filing date to September 16. The Income Tax Department confirmed the same in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025," the post read. The Income Tax department further said that the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30 AM on Tuesday, September 16, to enable changes in the utilities. The development comes after the Income Tax department said that over seven crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, as the deadline of September 15 draws to a close. Income Tax Portal Not Working for You? As ITR Filing Deadline Nears End, IT Department Lists Steps To Resolve Issues That Taxpayers May Face While Accessing E-Filing Website.

Income Tax Department Extends ITR 2025 Filing to September 16

KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS! The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY… pic.twitter.com/jrjgXZ5xUs — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 15, 2025

