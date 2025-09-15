Today, September 15, is the last date to file Income Tax returns. As the ITR filing deadline nears end, the Income Tax Department took to social media to share tips for those who are facing difficulty while accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal. This comes after several taxpayers alleged that the Income Tax portal was down. In its post on X (formerly Twitter), the IT department said that accessibility difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal arise due to local system or browser settings. The Income Tax department shared several steps which it said will help to resolve issues faced by taxpayers while accessing the Income Tax portal. Some of the steps listed by the IT department included deleting temporary files, clearing browser cache and cookies, and updating one's browser, among others. Scroll below to see the full list of steps shared by the Income Tax department to resolve issues that taxpayers may face while accessing the e-filing website. ITR Filing Last Date: Income Tax Portal Down Amid Last-Minute Rush, Allege Taxpayers As They Scramble To File Returns on Final Day of Deadline.

IT Department Lists Steps To Resolve Issues Taxpayers May Face While Accessing E-Filing Website

KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS! "Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. These simple steps often help resolve such issues: ▶️Delete temporary files… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 15, 2025

