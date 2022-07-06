Gaming fans are in for a treat as God of War: Ragnarok, Sony’s anticipated game of the year is releasing on November 9. Sony announced today that Ragnarok will be available for both PS4 and PS5. PlayStation has also dropped its trailer. Sony Appears to Have Registered a New PlayStation 5 Model: – Latest Tweet by GameSpot.

God of War Ragnarök Release Date

God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022. More info from Santa Monica Studio: https://t.co/GUmUZUl5NO pic.twitter.com/jMbTswDp4j — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022

God of War Ragnarök Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)