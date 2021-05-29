Airfare charges to be increased with effect from 1st June 2021.

Airfare charges increased with effect from 1st June 2021 With respect to amount of fares to be charged by the Airlines for journey on a particular sector, the sectors classified on basis of approx duration of flight & for such classes, the min & max fares chargeable are as under pic.twitter.com/Rb5NTjnmMV — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)