During Friday’s IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), RR team manager Romi Bhinder was caught on live television using a mobile phone in the dugout. He was seated next to 15-year-old batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when the incident occurred at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. BCCI regulations strictly prohibit electronic devices in the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) to uphold match integrity and prevent illicit communication. Bhinder’s behaviour has prompted fans to demand an Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) investigation. Despite the off-field controversy, RR comfortably won the match by six wickets. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

RR Team Manager Caught Using Mobile

Isn't it prohibited to use phones during an ongoing match for players & team staff ?? pic.twitter.com/J0WEKL1vmA — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) April 11, 2026

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