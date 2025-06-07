The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Inter Supply Result 2025 or IPASE May 2025 Results today, June 7. The BIEAP IPASE 1st and 2nd year results are available on the official website at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/. Candidates can visit the website to check and download their AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 and scorecards. Here's the direct link to check the BIEAP IPASE 2025 Results. AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: BIEAP To Release Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supply Exam Result Today at http://bie.ap.gov.in and http://resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

BIEAP IPASE 1st, 2nd Year Results Declared

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)