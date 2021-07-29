Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea Against Holding Offline 12th Exams:

BREAKING: Supreme Court has dismissed the Review Petition filed against the decision that upheld CBSE's policy to conduct offline exams for Class 12th Private/Compartment/Patrachar students. #CBSE #CBSEResults #SupremeCourt @AdvMamtaSharma #CBSEResult2021 pic.twitter.com/if0zUVep1H — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)