The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the class 10 results 2022 on July 24. Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Exam will need your roll number and pin number to check their CBSE class 10 result. Meanwhile, the students can check their CBSE Class 12 Result on DigiLocker or on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

