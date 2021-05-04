JEE (Main) May 2021 Session Postponed Due to COVID-19, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

