Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2021 Will Go As per Schedule, Says Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Board examinations for classes 10th and 12th will be held as per the schedule declared. While the health of students is our primary concern, we also want to make sure that their academic year does not go to waste: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/qi97qn6Lgg — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

