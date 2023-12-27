The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, December 27, issued a directive to all the universities in India to discontinue the MPhil course for the 2023-24 academic year, as it is no longer a valid degree. UGC Secretary Manish Joshi also warned students not to enrol in any MPhil programme offered by any Indian university. Fake University List 2023: UGC Issues State-Wise List of Fake Universities in India, Delhi Has Maximum.

'MPhil Not Recognised Degree'

MPhil not recognised degree, take immediate steps to stop admissions for 2023-24 session: UGC to universities — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)