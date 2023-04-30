The district administration of Patna, on April 28, has announced changes in school timings amid rise in temperatures. The decision for change in timings of the schools will be implemented from May 1. Dr Chandrashekher Singh, District Magistrate, Patna, has issued a notification in this regard. Singh has asked all the schools to function till 11:30 AM. Temperature Soar in Bihar: Schools Timings Changed in Patna Due to Intense Heat Conditions.

Bihar School Timings

Bihar | School timings in Patna will be changed from May 1 for all government and private schools. In view of the weather conditions, instructions were given to run the class till 10:30 AM, which will now run till 11:30 AM: Patna DM pic.twitter.com/zc9O9OEEkr — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

