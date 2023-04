Patna, April 14: In view of rising temperatures, the district administration of Patna has changed the timings of the schools from Saturday. Dr Chandrashekher Singh, the district magistrate of Patna issued a notification in this regard, and asked all the schools to change the timings from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Earlier, the timing for every school in the district was 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. India Weather Update: Maximum Temperature to Rise by 3-5 Degrees Celsius During Next Three-Five Days in Country, Says IMD.

"Keeping in view of the intense heat conditions, we have decided to change the timing of the schools. The excessive heat is putting an adverse effect on the health of children. The temperature may rise more in Patna. Hence, we have decided no class in the afternoon," Singh said. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Says More Unseasonal Rainfall Likely Today and Tomorrow, Slight Dip in Temperature Expected.

"Such a guideline is also applicable on all the educational institutions, including coaching centers, colleges and other private institutions," he said.

The temperature of Patna reached 40 degree Celsius and it is expected to go beyond 43 degree Celsius in the next few days. The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase of 2 to 4 degree Celsius in all districts of Bihar in coming weeks.

