The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday cancelled the Class 12 State Board examinations due to the COVID-19 situation. Apart from Tamil Nadu, several other states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa have cancelled the class 12 board exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

