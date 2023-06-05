The Ministry of Education in New Delhi today issued the seventh iteration of the NIRF Rankings. The management category's top spot has been reclaimed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. On the NIRF 2023 list of India's top management institutes, IIM Bangalore came in second, while IIM Kozhikode bags the third spot. NIRF Ranking 2023 - List of Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India: IIT Madras Wins First Position for Eighth Consecutive Year, IIT Delhi Ranked Second.

Top 10 Management Institutes in India List as Per NIRF Rankings 2023

🚨 Top 10 Management Institutes in India 2023. IIM, Ahmedabad IIM, Bangalore IIM, Kozhikode IIM, Calcutta IIT, Delhi IIM, Lucknow NIIE, Mumbai IIM, Indore XLRI, Jamshedpur IIT, Bombay (NIRF Official Rankings) — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) June 5, 2023

