Prathyusha Challa, an IIM Ahmedabad graduate, has shared her family's ordeal of alleged extortion by her former sister-in-law, a case that has remained unresolved for five years. In a viral video, she revealed how her brother’s marriage in 2019 ended after just 10 days, alleging harassment and threats of suicide by his wife. Soon after, the family faced a 498A case, which Prathyusha claims was filed without investigation. The prolonged legal battle has taken a severe toll on her family. “My parents’ health has deteriorated, and my brother is forced to travel constantly between Hyderabad and Rajahmundry for court hearings,” she shared. Prathyusha also highlighted the impact on her own career, stating that the pending case has hindered job opportunities despite her qualifications from IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Gandhinagar. “I’ve been unable to find work despite my flawless academic record,” she lamented. Her YouTube video, which has amassed over 13,000 views, is rapidly going viral across other social media platforms. HC on Divorce: Wife Not Disentitled To Claim Maintenance Merely Because She Seeks Divorce, Says Delhi High Court.

Prathyusha Challa Alleges Extortion and Harassment by Her Brother’s Estranged Wife

