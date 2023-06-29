On the occasion of Eid Al Adha 2023, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday. The forces often exchange sweets on with each other on various significant occasions such as Republic Day, Diwali and more. Independence Day 2022: BSF Troops and Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (See Pic).

Eid Al Adha 2023 Celebration Video

#WATCH | BSF (Border Security Force) and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/ifZi0O3naH — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

