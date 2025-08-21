The pigeon caught by BSF had a chit with a message mentioning IED and Jammu Station written on it (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Today, August 21, the Border Security Force (BSF) caught a pigeon at the International Border in the RS Pura sector. The bird was later handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police. Police officials said that the pigeon had a chit with a message mentioning IED and Jammu Station written on it. An investigation has been launched in connection with the incident.

BSF Catches Pigeon With Chit Threatening Blast in Jammu

A pigeon was caught by BSF at International Border in RS Pura sector and handed over to J&K Police. The pigeon had a chit with a message mentioning IED and Jammu Station written on it. Police are investigating this matter: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

