Floods in Pakistan’s Punjab have forced over 1.5 lakh people to evacuate, but the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah border still went on—this time in ankle-deep, garbage-filled floodwater. Viral videos show Pakistani Rangers marching through submerged ground with plastic bags floating on the parade path, before lowering the flag. A man in the crowd tried to boost spirits with chants as the troops carried on with discipline despite the conditions. In sharp contrast, Indian soldiers on the opposite side performed the same drill on dry land, sparking social media chatter about infrastructure gaps. The unusual scenes have drawn both sympathy and sharp comparisons. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Symbolic Handshake During Retreat Ceremony Suspended As India and Pakistan Close Wagah-Attari Border (Watch Video).

Floods Hit Pakistan’s Wagah Border Beating Retreat

Floods Water On Pakistan Side During Wagah Border Parade, India Side Remains Clear Lahore: During the daily flag-lowering ceremony, as massive flooding submerged the Pakistani side while the Indian side remained dry and unaffected. Despite the unusual circumstances, the iconic… pic.twitter.com/l6IdkbpNWx — Akki (@akkiahmad91) August 28, 2025

See the Difference ❤️❤️ Video from Pakistan side of the Wagah-Attari International border. Same rain, Same Place Same Time. 🇵🇰 Pakistan side - Trash heaps, Garbage and Full Chaos 🇮🇳 India side - Clean, Systematic and well-organised#Rain #Floods #JammuKashmir #Army pic.twitter.com/ySlZcZpvHA — Mayank (@mayankcdp) August 27, 2025

