Floods in Pakistan’s Punjab have forced over 1.5 lakh people to evacuate, but the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah border still went on—this time in ankle-deep, garbage-filled floodwater. Viral videos show Pakistani Rangers marching through submerged ground with plastic bags floating on the parade path, before lowering the flag. A man in the crowd tried to boost spirits with chants as the troops carried on with discipline despite the conditions. In sharp contrast, Indian soldiers on the opposite side performed the same drill on dry land, sparking social media chatter about infrastructure gaps. The unusual scenes have drawn both sympathy and sharp comparisons. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Symbolic Handshake During Retreat Ceremony Suspended As India and Pakistan Close Wagah-Attari Border (Watch Video).

Floods Hit Pakistan’s Wagah Border Beating Retreat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)