Mumbai Metro users can now buy tickets through WhatsApp without visiting ticket counters. For a hassle-free commute, metro users need to send a simple "Hi" on 9670008889 to purchase the ticket. The metro service released a video tutorial to make citizens aware of the new feature. The self-service WhatsApp eTicketing was launched on November 24, 2023. Mumbai Metro Extends Services of Two Trains From Andheri West to Dahisar East From Today.

How To Book Mumbai Metro Ticket on WhatsApp?

