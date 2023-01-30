The Mumbai Metro on Monday announced the decision to extend services of two trains to Andheri West from Dahisar East at 21.43 hours and 22.00 hours. According to the official statement, instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi metro station, these trains will now terminate at Dahisar East from today. The decision was taken in response to commuter's feedback. Mumbai Metro 3 Route: From Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ, Know All Stations of City's First Underground Metro Line.

Mumbai Metro Extends Services of Two Trains

#MumbaiMetro decides to extend the services of two trains starting from Andheri West to Dahisar East, instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi station from today, at 21.43 hrs & 22.00 hrs, in response to commuter's feedback. #MumbaiInMinutes pic.twitter.com/ynKx2r0FjB — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) January 30, 2023

