Following the 1-0 Test series win against West Indies, India turn their attention towards the ODI series with the first game beginning on Thursday July 27, 2023. The first match is being held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados and will start at 7 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the game on DD Sports. Moreover, FanCode will live stream the match play on its app and website. Thus, Indian audiences can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game on their electronic devices.

IND VS WI 1st ODI Live Streaming

