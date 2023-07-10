India is all set to play a Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship cycle against West Indies and then play three ODIs and five T20Is as part of the white ball assignments of the series. Ahead of the series, it is revealed that Doordarshan Sports has taken the broadcast rights of the India vs West Indies ODI and T20I series and will live telecast the matches on their channels.

India vs West Indies ODI and T20I Series Live Telecast Details

🔴 Doordarshan to broadcast #WIvIND ODI and T20I series in 7 different languages Channels dedicated to languages 📺 ➖DD Bangla - Bangla ➖DD Yadagiri - Telugu ➖DD Saptagiri - Telugu ➖DD Chandna - Kannada ➖DD Podigiri - Tamil ➖DD Sports - Hindi & English — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 10, 2023

